Darryn Le Grange and Grant Gavin. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Durban Entrepreneurs Club (DEC) Founder, Durban entrepreneur and public speaker Grant Gavin, recently announced ActionCOACH Ignite as the Club sponsor for 2019. "In line with taking the Club to the next level, we are thrilled to welcome ActionCOACH Ignite as the Club sponsor for 2019," said Grant.

Now in its fourth year, DEC, has enjoyed consistent growth and now has over 200 members. The Club provides a platform for like-minded individuals to come together once a month, listen to a high calibre guest speaker and the opportunity to meet one another and build meaningful business relationships.

"The Durban Entrepreneurs Club helps members to access entrepreneurial resources, network with prominent entrepreneurs and share ideas for success. With a focus on getting like-minded individuals together to network and build relationships, we aim to stimulate small business growth in Durban and create future business leaders and entrepreneurial success stories," said Grant.

International award-winning business coach, Darryn Le Grange, Owner of ActionCOACH Ignite said that they are proud to be the official Club sponsor for 2019.

"My team and I share The Durban Entrepreneurs Club passion for helping business owners to achieve their goals and dreams. We are currently working with close to 80 businesses in Durban and are passionate about helping entrepreneurs to turn their businesses into highly profitable businesses that contribute towards the economic growth of our province," said Le Grange.

