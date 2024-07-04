Dynamic young entrepreneurs making strides in education

A group of young entrepreneurs are making significant strides in the field of education. They have developed an innovative online streaming platform and app called SpongeIn, designed to provide learners with access to the entire CAPS curriculum through video lessons.

Co-founder and managing director of SpongeIn Lebone Segolodi shared with Business Report how the idea of the business came about. Segolodi said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, he and his business partner came across an image of a little girl who, while the world was adjusting to the new digital way of learning, was saying: “I love technology but what about me?” surrounded by barren land, a visible lack of resources and it became very clear that she and many others like her will get left behind academically due to simply not being able to go to school. “Think about how many times you may have not been able to go to school and got left behind in class. Due to problems at home, hospitalisation or lack transportation to school. The list of possibilities is endless, but did that mean you should miss out on learning?” Segolodi asked.

This led to Segolodi going into research mode where he discovered that 92% of South Africans have access to a cellphone; his next step was making education available on these phones for learners. He saw the opportunity to leverage technology to provide comprehensive access to the CAPS curriculum through on demand video content to anyone in the country. That coupled with teachers from across South Africa, a dynamic production team and a lot of hard work got to building the app and offering all 10 of the subjects on offer for R169 on the App store or Google Play Store app. The company offers a discounted rate by following links from their social media pages, costing R100.

Segolodi, who hails from Botswana and was schooled in South Africa said, “My co-founder and I discovered our love for collaboration in our high school days, where problem-solving became developing businesses together and this came very naturally to us. Moreover, the passion for innovation and commitment to making a positive impact on the world inspired me to continuously improve and expand the education platform for the sake of those who needed it most.” He further added, “The state of education in South Africa faces significant challenges, including unequal access to quality education, insufficient resources, and the lack of skilled teachers in certain areas. There are several factors holding learners back, such as socio-economic disparities, inadequate infrastructure, and limited access to modern learning tools. The potential for transformative change through innovative solutions like SpongeIn gives me hope. It is so important to leverage technology to bridge gaps in education and provide learners with the tools they need to succeed.”

SpongeIn features lessons delivered by experienced teachers and tutors in various subjects such as mathematics, sciences, languages, and more. The engaging content is designed to help learners improve their performance in school. Understanding the importance of equal access to quality education, these young entrepreneurs have ensured that SpongeIn partners with corporations and foundations like the Khuli Chana Foundation to raise funds. This support helps provide premium content to learners who cannot afford the subscription, making a significant difference in their educational journey. Segolodi said that his core expertise lies in new business development, financial reporting, and profit and loss assessment.