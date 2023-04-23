Equipped with many years of experience in the energy and petroleum space, Nonkululeko Mabena took the brave and risky step of starting her own business. And its paid off. After attaining her qualifications in engineering she worked with big corporations like BP to further hone her skills and knowledge, which led to her later eventually establishing one of the powerhouses within the industry.

Prudent Energy Solutions is a regional petroleum and energy company trading products and solutions, in the SADC region. The company was established in 2014 by a dynamic team of young, driven, and professional South Africans led by its female majority shareholder and chief executive, to take advantage of sector-specific opportunities within South Africa and the SADC region. Prudent Energy has become one of the fastest-growing integrated petroleum and energy solutions trading companies in South Africa, with offices in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and now setting up SADC structures.

Speaking to Business Report, Mabena said, “We market and sell diesel, petrol, paraffin, and lubricants to a client base that comprises leading companies in government, parastatal organisations, and industry.” Having knowledge of chemical, engineering and management expertise, combined with strong entrepreneurial acumen, is what helped the businesswoman spur her company on. Mabena said, “This enabled me to have a bird’s eye view and narrow down the view to understand complex issues, connect the dots, identify business drivers, take action and see results.”

“My love for maths and science pushed me in the direction of engineering. Engineers love to solve problems and invent new things, to make the world a better place to live in. Growing up, I have always been an innovative independent thinker, and was always curious about how things are made and how they work.” She said that the company trades in: Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG)

Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)

Aviation Gasoline (AVGAZ)

Illuminating Paraffin (IP)

Diesel (50/500PPM)

Petrol (93/95-ULP/LRP)

Heavy Furnace Oil (HFO), Bitumen, Asphalt and other Black Products.

Lubricants. (Mining, Automotive, Aviation and Heavy Industries) Mabena said that some of the companies they service include Eskom, Transnet and Glencore.

Speaking on the challenges she faced as a woman in the industry, Mabena said: “The industry as whole still needs some transformation that can lead it to being gradually better and serve people. In South Africa we only have a few major role players within the industry which indicates that it is still quite closed for many people who want to be in as well. “ As a woman, I had to face the double punch, firstly by virtue of being just a woman it is tough to navigate in an industry that is full of men who may not see the value of having women in the industry. Secondly I find myself competing with people who have spent over 20 years in the industry.” As the world is moving towards cleaner energy and going green, Mabena said that climate change was a major concern for her business.