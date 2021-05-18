Engen Pitch & Polish entrepreneur competition applications open

JOHANNESBURG - ENTREPRENEURIAL pitching competition and workshop programme Engen Pitch & Polish is back, hosted in partnership with Engen Petroleum, Nedbank and Raizcorp, Raizcorp, which is an incubator in Africa, said yesterday.

The new digital format will be streamed live on the Pitch & Polish website twice a week for seven weeks.

“Over four rounds of competition, 16 contestants will be whittled down to the final two. The overall winner will walk away with prizes to the value of R1 million!.This prize is split into R650 000 in cash paid out over two years as the winner achieves the business milestones laid out in the winning pitch, and a bursary of R350 000 for a full two-year, high-touch Raizcorp incubation programme. The runner-up will receive R100 000 in cash, and the second runner-up R50 000,” Raizcorp said.

To enter, you have to have a registered business and enter online at www.pitchandpolish.com from May 15. Entries close on May 31. For more information go to: www.pitchandpolish.com.

