Entrepreneur helps SMEs enter the digital world by building websites for their businesses

It is often said that entrepreneurship is the lifeline of the South African economy. Many Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are constantly looking for ways to innovate and stand out in their respective industries, however, it usually comes at a high cost.

As the world develops, a young entrepreneur recognised the need for SMEs wanting to enter the digital age and began his company, Startweb Africa Limited. Startweb Africa is a software company that offers cloud-based web development services. Startweb enables users to construct HTML5 websites and mobile applications using drag-and-drop tools online. Thabo Ledimo is a 27-year-old who helps SMEs create websites and digital portals as well as mobile apps for their businesses.

Ledimo told Business Report, “The platform which automates the entire website-building process helps businesses and entrepreneurs reach a wider audience and increase sales. StartWeb Africa features an integrated solution with tools to help businesses (SMEs), entrepreneurs, digital marketers, and professionals build world-class websites in minutes.” StartWeb Africa also integrates perfectly with applications helping business owners connect seamlessly with automation tools and payment processors like Stripe, ActiveCampaign, Mailchimp, Google Analytics, Zapier, PayPal, and Getresponse to name a few. “Although South Africa is one of the key drivers of international trade in all of Africa, We still have a great number of small businesses that are still offline.

“PWC also reports that 55% to 68% of formal SMEs are either unserved or underserved by technology and financial institutions. StartWeb Africa is designed to help these business owners benefit from the untapped potentials of technology,“ Ledimo further said. The company offers packages to SMEs that range between R250 to R900 per month. Ledimo established the #10MillionWebsites program in 2020 with the goal of equipping 10 million African youth with the skills necessary to succeed in the digital age.

