DURBAN - Aaron Boateng is a Ghanaian born South African entrepreneur who moved to the country with less than R10,000 in his pocket to establish his company Ab Westlink Aluminium and Steel.
Boateng was raised by a single grandmother in Ghana who said that it was not easy growing up. He started a small business selling sweets at funerals and functions at a primary school level.
This was done in order to cater to his school needs. He continued to sell sweets until he completed his matric. Shortly after matriculating, he worked under his uncle in the aluminium industry.
Family problems led Boateng to apply for a job in Dubai, where he started working an aluminum company.
When he came to South Africa for a holiday he met a man in Tsakane who wanted me to work for him. However that job opportunity didn't work out.