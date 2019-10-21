Entrepreneur hopes to create 5000 jobs with his aluminium company









Aaron Boateng is a Ghanaian born South African entrepreneur who moved to the country with less than R10000 in his pocket to establish his company Ab Westlink Aluminium and Steel. Photo: Supplied DURBAN - Aaron Boateng is a Ghanaian born South African entrepreneur who moved to the country with less than R10,000 in his pocket to establish his company Ab Westlink Aluminium and Steel. Boateng was raised by a single grandmother in Ghana who said that it was not easy growing up. He started a small business selling sweets at funerals and functions at a primary school level. This was done in order to cater to his school needs. He continued to sell sweets until he completed his matric. Shortly after matriculating, he worked under his uncle in the aluminium industry. Family problems led Boateng to apply for a job in Dubai, where he started working an aluminum company. When he came to South Africa for a holiday he met a man in Tsakane who wanted me to work for him. However that job opportunity didn't work out.

Later advised me to buy his own machines so he could start his own aluminium business. Boateng managed to buy the machines from Boksburg and then started his business.

He said," I had no money, only the skills to create aluminium frames. I managed to get a couple of customers into the business and shortly employed people to work for me. The journey was not an easy one but I grew as an entrepreneur".

The company has grown since it was launched about 7 years ago and they have worked all across South Africa. Boateng's company has done.

"I looked up to him because he was one person I could look at and say to myself "even if I do not have education, I can still become financially free". He was a role model to me, someone who inspired me from a very young age," said Boateng.

The entrepreneur has a dream to create 5000 jobs for people to have an impact on their lives. "I believe the sky's the limit and I see possibilities in the actualisation of the dream," said Boateng.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE