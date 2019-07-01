Lata Ngoasheng is a young black entrepreneur who went from graphic design and marketing to owning his own wine company. Photo: Facebook

DURBAN - Lata Ngoasheng is a young black entrepreneur who went from graphic design and marketing to owning his own wine company. Ngoasheng has a fine taste in wine collection and has become a wine connoisseur. But it was after the birth of his son that he turned his hobby into a business.

He then started his own wine company and named it after his son, Leano Ngoasheng as a way to create a legacy for him. The winemaker seeks to change the narrative of both ownership and fatherhood in South Africa.

LN Wines is a premium brand that hosts two types of wine in its catalogue, Merlot with a maturing potential of up to 8-10 years and Sauvignon Blanc. These are some of the finest wine choices, fine enough to tickle any connoisseur’s fancy.

Ngoasheng is the first born of 3 children and was raised by a single mother after his dad passed when they were very young . Being the 1st and only son, I had to take on a lot of responsibilities at a young age. I was lucky to be surrounded by very great strong woman, my mother and two beautiful sisters Mosima and Karabo are the foundations of my childhood.

My mother always did her best to give us the best life, there is no time our life’s I can remember where she did not have at least more than 3 businesses at a time. Ngoasheng calls this his introduction to the principal of business and work ethics.

According to Ngoasheng, the wine venture was never supposed to be a business. He said, "Wine has always been something I enjoyed and developed a passion for it beyond just drinking it . I have been a collector for some time now and when my son Leano got born I wanted to introduce him to my friends and family in a special way and used wine to do just that".

The first LN wines was a off the shelf bottles that was used to announced the birth of my boy with the use professionally designed labels. They looked so amazing that I always made sure I had them at home and made for great gifts .

Ngoasheng's friend had encouraged him to go commercial and look into having his own range of wines . Through my connections and networks from collecting wines started doing my research and found a very good world class award winning Estate Fort Simon that bought into his vision for LN Wines Fast forward to the present day and he now has his own range of wines.

His goal is to do what he does best and make not only myself proud but all those that I inspire think of me as a mentor. "All really want to leave a legacy for my children and my family," said Ngoasheng.

To date, LN Wines is a growing brand that many have come to support and enjoy. In the spirit of celebrating every moment, I would love to believe that I'm truly a visionary with passion for business, opportunity and leadership

According to Ngoasheng, one of his proud moments was the first time I walked into one of the restaurants and found LN Wines on few tables and people enjoying themselves.



Currently, LN Wines has two wines on the market including a beautiful well balanced 2017 Merlot and a fine 2018 Sauvignon Blanc.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE