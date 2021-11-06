Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Cape Town selects 15 startups for business bootcamp

It said starting a business could be incredibly difficult, especially if one lacked social capital.

The Cape Town Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) said this week it had launched ‘Bootcamp to Boardroom’, which aimed to support under-resourced entrepreneurs as they navigate the perilous first three-year phase of their business.

“This means having the growth mindset to succeed as well as access to social networks for mentorship, markets, and even funding. Not having these can mean the difference between success or failure, especially in the early phases of a business,” it said.

This initiative was the brainchild of EO Cape Town Chapter President Julia Finnis-Bedford. As a group that offers peer-to-peer networking opportunities for established entrepreneurs, she wanted to offer the same to start-ups in the informal sector.

After a rigorous selection process, 15 Cape Town-based social entrepreneurs were selected out of hundreds: