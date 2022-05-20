Entrepreneurs, you need an online presence: Here are 5 ways to create and improve yours

Since early 2020 when Covid-19 lockdown regulations were introduced, online shopping has experienced major growth, with more consumers turning to the internet to purchase everything from their groceries to clothing and appliances. This illustrates the importance of entrepreneurs having an online presence for their businesses.

Story continues below Advertisement

Entrepreneurs should note that an online presence includes several elements like a business website to push online sales, social media marketing, marketing via email, a dedicated business social media account, and a blog. 1. A business website Entrepreneurs can use a website developer or free online tools to create a simple website. The design of the website needs to be user-friendly and visually attractive. The layout of the website should be simple allowing users to find exactly what they are looking for.

2. Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) SEO improves the visibility of a website when people search for the products or services from a business using an internet search engine. “It may sound intimidating but SEO is really just about improving the traffic to your website by improving your search engine results,” says Andiswa Bata, co-head of SME at FNB.

Story continues below Advertisement

For example, a plumbing service in Lenasia will want their company to be one of the top hits when a potential client types “plumber” and “Lenasia” into a search engine. 3. Various payment methods An entrepreneur’s business needs to offer multiple payment methods to clients. Having a variety of payment methods like card, EFT, or cash-on-delivery gives clients more options so they are not inconvenienced.

Story continues below Advertisement

4. Social media presence Entrepreneurs need to think carefully about what social media platforms they choose to market their businesses on. Social media can build awareness for a business, advertise products and services, draw in customers, and promote sales. It is important that entrepreneurs who have social media business accounts in place, use the analytics services those platforms offer to monitor the activity of the page, such as who the visitors are.

Story continues below Advertisement