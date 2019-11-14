JOHANNESBURG - Southern Africa’s top three entrepreneurs have been named at the 22nd Annual EY World Entrepreneur Awards, beating out other finalists who demonstrated excellence in entrepreneurial spirit, value creation, strategic direction, impact, innovation and purpose-driven leadership.
Chief executives, founders and leading entrepreneurs attended the regional programme of the world’s most prestigious business awards for entrepreneurs: the Global EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™.
"Largely unconstrained by the mechanisms and processes of corporate entities, entrepreneurs go-to-market capability and ability to scale innovative ideas is far quicker than their corporate counterparts," assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services company EY said in a statement.
"The programme makes a difference through the way it recognises this entrepreneurial agility, inspired vision, leadership and achievement."
This year's finalists included entrepreneurs who have built businesses across all sectors offering innovation and exceptional acumen and leadership on the topics of organisational culture, upskilling unemployed youth, tourism and conservation, effective food supply chain management, online payment and credit systems, insurance and insurance underwriting, the owner and operator hotel model and property and real estate across Africa.