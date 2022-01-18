Fairlady magazine launches online business course to empower entrepreneurs to start their own business
Fairlady magazine’s Smart Women website is launching its first online master-class, “7 Steps to Your Start-UP”, to empower more people to start their own businesses.
According to the magazine, the programme is designed to fully equip and enable entrepreneurs to turn their idea into a profitable business – or take an existing side hustle to the next level.
“7 Steps to Your Start-Up” was designed by South African entrepreneurs Dawn Nathan-Jones and Lesley Waterkeyn, and is based on their powerful “Over the Rainbow” programme, a high-impact online course for start-ups and businesses.
Fairlady has worked closely with Nathan-Jones and Waterkeyn to develop the programme over many years.
“When the opportunity to design this course presented itself, I jumped at it, knowing that if I could play a small part in inspiring other women to start their businesses and help them to succeed, my long-term relationship with Fairlady would have come full-circle, and I would have the opportunity to pay it forward,” said Waterkeyn.
With over 35 years as an entrepreneur, Waterkeyn says it’s always been her dream to share her experiences, knowledge and lessons with other women to help them successfully build their own businesses.
“7 Steps to Your Start-Up’ will help women entrepreneurs navigate their journey to creating the lives they want, as mothers and partners in the home as well as entrepreneurial leaders in business, and, ultimately, as ambassadors and role models to more women,” said Waterkeyn.
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE