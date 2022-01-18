Fairlady magazine launches online business course to empower entrepreneurs to start their own business

Fairlady magazine’s Smart Women website is launching its first online master-class, “7 Steps to Your Start-UP”, to empower more people to start their own businesses. According to the magazine, the programme is designed to fully equip and enable entrepreneurs to turn their idea into a profitable business – or take an existing side hustle to the next level.

“7 Steps to Your Start-Up” was designed by South African entrepreneurs Dawn Nathan-Jones and Lesley Waterkeyn, and is based on their powerful “Over the Rainbow” programme, a high-impact online course for start-ups and businesses. Fairlady has worked closely with Nathan-Jones and Waterkeyn to develop the programme over many years. “When the opportunity to design this course presented itself, I jumped at it, knowing that if I could play a small part in inspiring other women to start their businesses and help them to succeed, my long-term relationship with Fairlady would have come full-circle, and I would have the opportunity to pay it forward,” said Waterkeyn.