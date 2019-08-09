Faith Mneno is a 29-year-old entrepreneur that is empowering women through one of her three businesses, Nanny on Call. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Faith Mneno is a 29-year-old entrepreneur that is empowering women through one of her three businesses, Nanny on Call. Nanny On Call currently employs 34 women and has prospects of growing this number to 150 within the next 18 months. Mneno's Nanny On Call currently operates in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Nanny On Call was established in response to a deep need articulated among particularly women in Corporate SA for reliable and quality home based child care, giving them the freedom and peace of mind to go out and pursue their dreams knowing that their most important little people are well taken care off.

"I am tremendously passionate about supporting women as they beat the odds to become the best version of themselves, as they build their personal ‘Gold Standard’ and work towards become reaching that standard," said Mneno.

"The opportunity to train and create jobs for women in the townships was one of the key reasons why Nanny On Call was started. Nanny On Call prides itself in being able respond to the rise in unemployment and to provide domestic employees decent and formalised training and jobs," she said.

Mneno who is from the Eastern Cape holds a degree in Finance and Supply and completed the course on “Thought Leadership for Africa’s Renewal” at the Thabo Mbeki Leadership Institute (TMALI). Faith is now currently doing her MBA at Gibbs Business School.

The entrepreneur is passionate about uplifting young people and equipping them to uplift others. She is also passionate about supporting women as the beat the odds to become the best version of themselves.

Mneno counts another female entrepreneur as her inspiration, her mother. According to Mneno, her mother is a businesswoman in the Eastern Cape with three private schools that have been highly ranked and have perform well in the districts, provincially and nationally.

"Her ability to drive academic excellence, character building and leadership development has taught me that business is not only purposed to fill your wallet, but the key drive must be to make a difference to other people’s lives," said Mneno.

Mneno said that her goal for Nanny On Call is to be able to offer our service across South Africa, in all the cities and towns and she wants to set the gold standard when it comes to child care.

The entrepreneur also looks forward to expanding their operation into Africa because they resolve a need shared across by woman regardless of nationality.

"In addition to this, I want to be the pioneer in professionalising and digitising an otherwise informal sector in the economy; offering the market quality, easily accessible and reliable child care within a short period of time," concluded Mneno.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE