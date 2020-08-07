Female entrepreneurs have better risk profile for business loans

DURBAN - While female-owned businesses are still in the minority in South Africa, the growth of entrepreneurship among women in the country has been encouraging.

In the last year, a survey conducted by SME South Africa found that around 47 percent of South African small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are led by women – a 6 percent increase from the previous year. This increase has brought an interesting fact to the fore, which is that female-owned businesses also present a lower statistical risk for business financiers.

This is according to Janeesha Perumal, Area Manager at Business Partners Limited (BUSINESS/PARTNERS) - who notes that the company’s own loan books reflect a difference in loan repayment between male- and female-led businesses.

“At present, non-performing loans - loans in arrears by 90 days or more - account for 4,5 percent of our total loan portfolio of around R3.18 billion. If we take a more detailed look at only the loans that have been extended to female-owned businesses, we see that only 3,5 percent of that total portfolio of around R1.14 billion is non-performing. Over the years, we have made a concerted effort to increase the number of female-owned businesses that BUSINESS/PARTNERS finances increasing investments approved to female-owned businesses to 38,9 percent in the 2020 financial year from 33,3 percent in 2019. We have found that women entrepreneurs are consistently very reliable as a group when it comes to maintaining good credit with lenders,” said Perumal.

Perumal points out that, especially in an economy that has been severely hobbled by the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, this trend is very important to acknowledge in an effort to encourage more financiers to finance female-owned businesses. “Organisations that provide finance for SMEs are becoming increasingly risk-averse because many SMEs are already struggling to meet their existing payment obligation.”