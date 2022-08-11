Female entrepreneurs share tips for success in business and finding a good work-life balance

Johannesburg - South Africa is home to some exceptional female entrepreneurs, who play a critical role in stimulating the country’s economy while providing employment opportunities and empowering other female would-be entrepreneurs. Their contributions to various sectors are invaluable and are perhaps what is needed in the world of business traditionally dominated by men. Their fresh perspective could be just the tonic our ailing economy needs to recover and start making positive gains.

The number of women entrepreneurs is growing - which can only bode well for future women entrepreneurs as it means there will be many positive role models who can provide guidance and inspiration. “The number of ‘fempreneurs’ (women entrepreneurs) in South Africa is growing. .Women’s Month is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the strides they have made towards achieving equality and independence as well as the many struggles and challenges that many women still face,” says Cindy Norcott, Marketing and Communications Chair for EO Durban An entrepreneur herself as the founder of recruitment agency Pro Talent, Norcott has authored books and spoken widely about the challenges of growing a business in a country where women are frequently viewed as homemakers, rather than business owners.

She points out that with the right support structures, women can have it all and be wonderful wives, mothers, and CEOs. According to Mastercard's Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE), which highlights the socio-economic contributions of women entrepreneurs across the world, South Africa ranked 37th in the global Women Business Owner Benchmark in 2021. According to MIWE, 21.9% of all local businesses were owned by women in 2021 versus 21.1% in 2020. The advancement of South African businesswomen is driven by necessity but also hampered by less than ideal supportive entrepreneurial conditions, according to the survey.

Newly appointed president of the Durban Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation (EO), Denzil Steyn, said that EO hoped to build its membership of female entrepreneurs to reflect the growth in fempreneurs and would provide the support that was needed for them to continue to succeed. EO is a global, peer-to-peer network of more than 14 000 influential business owners with 199 chapters in 61 countries. It is open to entrepreneurs with businesses that turn over more than US$1-million a year. “Business is an ecosystem of people and relationships. Creating an environment for good people to grow, perform and engage with other like-minded people is one of the key elements to success,” Steyn says.

Norcott believes that achieving a work-life balance is one of the primary challenges faced by fempreneurs. “I used to see a work-life balance as a see-saw with work on one end and life on the other. My perception has changed. I see our lives as a wheel with loads of spokes on it. Sometimes we need to focus more on one area than on others. “I think that we, as female entrepreneurs, are all experiencing a blending and meshing of work into life and life into work. This can be messy and exhausting. I think the trick is navigating the tension between our diverse roles whilst being kinder to ourselves,” says Norcott.

Her advice to fellow women business owners is to set clear boundaries, take care of themselves and spend time with like-minded people. “As a member of EO, I have learned to work smarter and not harder, to be more comfortable putting myself and my family before others and to not over-book my diary to allow for a few slower days to recuperate after a busy patch,” she adds. Tarryn Tait, CEO of Basics and Beyond, started her office furniture business in 2008 at the age of just 26.

She shared the following nugget of advice: “I believe in quality over quantity. Be present and don’t allow the phone to interrupt important moments. If the time spent with family is not meaningful and intentional, you are probably better off spending one hour connecting deeply.” Shahzadee Ballim, the owner of Engen on the Point, was brought up within a family business that imported and wholesaled homeware and spent most of her days after school working at the warehouse. Whilst studying for her BComm, her father was taken ill and she had to step into his very big shoes. “I’ve been in the working world for as long as I can remember. I continued with the importing, and wholesaling business and, in 2017, I took over Engen uShaka along with Steers, which falls under Famous Brands.

Ballim advocates for the advancement of women in business. “I’m passionate about the empowerment of women and I would like to see more becoming entrepreneurs. Being a Mom and an entrepreneur is all about finding the perfect balance. Plan in advance, do what you can and then delegate the rest - and always remember you can do it,” says Ballim. EO KZN member, Saskia Hill is the founder of MCS Debt Recovery which specialises in debt recovery and the rehabilitation of debtors and counts leading banks, financial service providers, insurance companies, and retailers as clients.

She is a passionate entrepreneur who is committed to helping her staff as well as improving the overall debt collection environment during this extremely challenging Covid recovery period. In addition to founding a tech start-up company amid the pandemic, she is also the recipient of the HCL & IAOP ‘Unstoppable Woman of 2022’ award. “Creating a work-life balance is constantly evolving as our family and work dynamics evolve. Grounding is essential, whether it is fitness regimes, meditation, or scheduled time with family and friends, all of which are necessary fuels to move us forward during our challenges. Our circle of influence needs to be a safe place and a source of positive energy. Being vulnerable is the new real. There is no competition to create a perfect work-life balance. We use what works for us and embrace our differences,” says Hill.