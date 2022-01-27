Firstwatch's podcast will offer entrepreneurs free business advice from experts

Firstwatch has launched its entrepreneurship podcast series where South African business leaders will be giving valuable advice to entrepreneurs. The podcast series provides valuable information that is aimed at making a continued impact and is accessible to people that don’t attend the workshops included in the challenge.

These podcast sessions touch on topics that include passion, purpose, marketing and sales, finance, leadership, and pitching. Guests of the podcast are social entrepreneur and founder of the Seemorepossibilities Foundation Simo Nzama, Lonwabo Rani the Director of Silulo Ulutho and Bheki Kunene Director of MindTrix Media. “I will be sharing my business journey and, among other things, discussing the challenges I have faced along the way. I hope to talk about some of the issues that are often not spoken about in entrepreneurship,” said Kunene.

Mpho Mohaswa co-founder of Precious & Pearl Brands will be sharing her knowledge as a the winner of the first Firstwatch Challenge. “A lot of people have faced financial and business challenges because of Covid-19 and I am proud to be a part of giving other entrepreneurs the same opportunity that helped me grow my business. The challenge is an accolade that proves your business is really going somewhere and I can’t wait to see this year’s entrepreneurs in action,” said Mohaswa. Firstwatch Entrepreneurs Challenge judges and facilitators who will take part in the series are Musa Kalenga branding expert and speaker Musa Kalenga, Buchule Sibaca chief executive of SMTAX and Karin Krause Wessels the managing director for Edward Snell & Co.