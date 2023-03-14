Food Lover’s launches the Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership

Food Lover’s Market, a privately owned retailer, is launching the Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership for the third consecutive year.

Food Lover’s Market has opened entries for social entrepreneurs to join the company as a supplier.

This programme is an opportunity for aspiring social entrepreneurs to join the company as a supplier, and entries open this week and close on April 17, the retailer said.

While applications opened this week, a free-to-attend introductory webinar will be held on March 22. This webinar is designed to assist aspiring applicants in asking any questions about the application process.

Food Lover’s Market said it is interested in social enterprises that at the core of their business, positively impact their communities.