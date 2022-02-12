Food Lover’s Market launches search for social enterprise supplier

Food Lover’s Market has opened applications for the company’s second annual Seeds of Change Supplier Development Partnership for prospective entrepreneurs to join the company. Entrants will go through a selection process that includes a two-day webinar, assignments, a week-long boot camp for the top 10 social enterprises and a final pitching event to the retailer’s senior buyers and executives.

Entrants' businesses are required to have been operational for at least 12 months, show financial stability, and should have a business plan showcasing successful implementation. Chief executive of the Food Lover’s Market Retail Division, Travis Coppin, said the company’s thrilled to be launching the programme for the second year running as they achieved tremendous success with The Village Market Africa (TVMA) winning in 2021. Interested business owners can enter online as the application process opened on February 2, and will end on March,14.

According to Food Lover’s Market, once applications close, the top twenty will be selected and will attend a two-day workshop in April which will give them a taste of the retail experience and what will be required to become part of the supplier network. The retailer will announce the top ten on April,19, after these entrepreneurs will attend a boot-camp between May 9 and 12. “In this Bootcamp, they will receive guidance, mentorship, and the necessary skills to market their business. They will also be exposed to a macro view of the global and South African retail landscape - including trends, challenges and opportunities within the sector,” said Food Lover’s Market.

The retailer said it is interested in social enterprises that fit into the fresh produce and food retail environments, such as smallholder farmers, freight businesses, commercial services, produce and in-store departments such as bakeries, groceries and liquor. Head of HR and Sustainability at Food Lover’s Market, Andrew Millson, said the company is deeply passionate about both the communities and the environment, and Seeds of Change is a natural extension of this. Seeds of Change will be made possible by the Social Enterprise Academy (SEA), who are a specialist learning and development organisation supporting social change organisations South Africa.