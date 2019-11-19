DURBAN - This year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) will run from 18-24 November at 22 ON SLOANE - Africa’s largest startup campus.
Various ecosystem role-players across South Africa will also host events within their communities, throughout the week.
Former South African President, Kgalema Motlanthe, who is closing the event, will deliver a keynote address on the importance and need for all ecosystem role-players to support small businesses, on Friday 22nd November 2019.
The GEW is the world’s largest celebration of entrepreneurs that bring ideas to life and help drive economic growth globally. Worldwide, GEW attracts over ten million participants with 35 000 events taking place in over 170 nations across the world.
Its platform encourages various entrepreneurial ecosystem stakeholders to launch new programmes, provide grants to deserving start-ups, take stock of their activities for the year and keep advancing policies for SME development. The event aims to strengthen the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem and improve various service offerings by incubators and accelerators to address rising unemployment challenges.