JOHANNESBURG - From humble beginnings and a life in the township, to travelling the world and making an impact in the jewellery industry through creative, authentic and homegrown designs.
This is the story of Nqobile Nkosi, an entrepreneur who opened his NQ Jewellery factory at the Rand Refinery Estate in Germiston on Thursday.
The opening signifies his successful business growth from a humble start in his first "‘factory" - a three metre sqaure structure built of tin in Soweto in 2007.
“I initially studied engineering and could not complete my studies because there were financial restrictions and so, in 2007, I was introduced to a FET college where I studied jewellery design.”
Nkosi said it was soon after he had enrolled into the institution that he realised he was skilled at both designing and making the jewellery. He added that he became successful and mastered the craft and was soon able to secure facilities.