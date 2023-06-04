From tutoring students from the boot of his car to running a successful business

Starting off his business by tutoring students from the boot of his vehicle in his parents’ yard, Thobo Khathola, the founder of Lion Tutoring, now employs more than 300 people who help students as part of his tuition business. Khathola is spearheading a campaign to empower students and enhance their exam marks through his innovative tutoring company.

With his unique approach and unwavering dedication, he is revolutionising the way students approach their studies and achieve academic success. With a firm belief that every student has the potential to excel, Khathola founded Lion Tutoring International with the goal of providing personalised, high-quality tutoring services that go beyond traditional methods. By combining innovative teaching techniques, tailored study plans and a commitment to individual growth, Lion Tutoring International is set to revolutionise the way students achieve academic excellence. “We understand that each student is unique, with their own strengths, weaknesses and learning styles,” said Khathola.

“Our mission is to empower students by identifying their areas of improvement, nurturing their talents, and equipping them with the necessary tools and strategies to succeed,” he told Business Report. The company is based in Gaborone, Botswana, and has a head office in Bryanston, Sandton. Tutors are deployed to students’ homes all across Gauteng and Gaborone and the company also offers online tutoring.

Thobo Khathola is a University of Pretoria alumnus. His passion for bettering education started while he was a student at UP in 2015. After his experience as a university student tutor, Thobo Khathola was keen to improve the pass rates of students. So he started operating from the boot of his car in his parents’ home, offering tutoring services to youth. Lion Tutoring International has been in operation for eight years now. The company has managed to create employment for more than 300 young specialists and educators, who are enlisted as tutors.

On a yearly basis, Lion Tutoring has managed to engage positively with over 1000 students, who have seen a significant change in their school marks. The founder of the company told Business Report why some students need to be tutored. He said: “While acknowledging the efforts and commitment of educators, it is essential to recognise that the education system may face certain limitations. Factors such as limited resources, time constraints, and evolving curricula can impact the system’s ability to offer extensive individual support.

“Tutoring services can supplement the existing system, providing a valuable complement that bridges the gaps and ensures students receive the attention they need. “One of the primary reasons students benefit from tutoring is the ability to address their diverse learning needs. In a typical classroom setting, teachers face the challenge of accommodating a wide range of learning styles, abilities, and pace. This variation often leads to gaps in understanding, leaving some students struggling to keep up. “Tutoring offers a personalised approach, enabling students to receive focused attention and support tailored to their unique requirements,” he said.