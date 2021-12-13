Frustrated mother creates innovative hand sanitisers wristband

Jolene De Sousa developed an innovative solution after finding that her children were not using their hand sanitisers, and landed a distribution deal with Checkers in the process. De Sousa said she created the SQ-Easy multi-purpose band. The wristband holds and dispenses liquids like hand sanitiser and sunscreen out of necessity. According to De Sousa, it is made from kitchen-grade silicone.

Included with the wristband is a refillable applicator bottle that can be filled with liquid such as hand sanitiser. The liquid is then squeezed into the wristband, for easy access while on-the-go. “It was apparent that Covid-19 sanitisation rituals would be the norm for us for many years to come. However, the versatility of this wrist band in combination with our weather in South Africa further allows it to be filled with products like sunscreen,” she said. After developing the product, De Sousa and her team decided to approach Checkers. The retailer accepted the product and today SQ-easy is listed in 23 Checkers supermarkets throughout the Northern Cape and Free State.