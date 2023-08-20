GAP Innovation Competition open to entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers working on groundbreaking technologies to improve government, private and the quality of life of South African citizens are urged to enter the Gauteng Accelerator Programme (GAP) Innovation Competition, run by The Innovation Hub (TIH). TIH’s acting CEO Thibi Matshele said the theme for this year’s iteration of the GAP Innovation Competition is Ignite Your Innovation.

“It’s a theme we crafted with the understanding that the country is filled with many creative and innovative entrepreneurs across our country. We call on these talented, creative and innovative entrepreneurs and researchers to enter the competition,” Matshele said. The youth, females, people living with disabilities, and previously disadvantaged individuals eligible to enter the competition are also encouraged to apply. Matshele is confident there will be a good uptake for the competition.

“We are a country that is regarded as one of the strongest economies not only in our continent but beyond. Based on that reason, our economy needs the kind of sectoral competitiveness that will not only respond to problems but come up with innovative solutions. Our researchers and innovative entrepreneurs have continuously proved to be leading lights for innovation,” he said. The GAP Innovation Competition is being run with partners such as the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), Emory University Business School, and Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ). The winners will share in seed funding and cash prizes. The winners can also access incubation services with technical and business mentors and intellectual property specialists. They will also benefit from access to TIH’s wide network of industry and government partners in the Science and Technology Park.