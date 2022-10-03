Hobby grows into fully-fledged business, supplying Shoprite with 5 tons of herbs yearly

Today her business, La Vie Herbs, employs 11 people and supplies more than 5.2 tons of herbs per year exclusively to Shoprite and Checkers.

Honiball, who lives just outside Kroonstad, struggled to find healthier and natural alternative seasoning, so in 2018 she started growing her own herbs on the farm where she lives with her husband.

Her love of herbs continued to grow and within two years, Honiball was supplying 14 types of herbs – including living herbs, salad onions, spinach and celery – to Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets.

La Vie Herbs’s employees – including seven previously unemployed local women – received agricultural training and education and are now so proficient that any newcomers are taught the tricks of the trade in-house.