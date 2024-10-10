House of Lordes: How a mother's style advice sparked a fashion empire

Always having his mother tell him to take pride in his appearance was one of the foundations laid for Lorde Ndlumbini to start his career in fashion design. Today, his label, ‘House of Lordes’ launched a collection at retail giant, Pick n Pay Clothing.

What began as an expression of individuality in high school in Kuils River, Ndlumbini said he gained recognition for his experimental take on streetwear. The designer said that his passion for fashion was sparked by his mother’s keen eye for style and, finally, an ultimatum by her. "I was really into video games as escapism when I was around 13. I wasn’t looking my best in terms of fashion, and my mother always encouraged me to focus more on how I dressed. She taught me the importance of individuality and self-expression through clothing," Ndlumbini said.

He said when he began experimenting with his wardrobe, he noticed a change in how people perceived him, and his confidence grew. "At school, I was the kid who showed up on casual days in very different, eye-catching, stylish outfits. I had never been praised for academics or sports, but fashion was something people noticed about me. That piqued my interest in learning more about fashion,” Ndlumbini further said. Ndlumbini said the House of Lordes brand was born as an idea by high school friends to launch a streetwear brand.

“As I was the 'fashion kid' in school, some friends asked if I wanted to start a brand with them, and they used my name because I already had a decent social media following. We were super young, and the brand wasn’t being taken seriously at first. But I was determined to make it work. Eventually, my friends left the brand, and in 2020, it was just me and my partner, Bruce Carter left with the brand. From there, we pushed forward with everything we had," Ndlumbini said. The designer signed up at the Fashion Institute of Garment Technology (FIGT), but was forced to drop out due to financial constraints. He used this setback during the pandemic as an opportunity to focus entirely on growing his brand.

House of Lordes quickly became known for its tailored suits, bespoke matric dance dresses, and streetwear pieces that make its customers feel like “Lordes”. “We want them to feel like kings and the best versions of themselves in our clothing,” Ndlumbini said. He has different ranges and collections, ranging between R1000 - R2000 per item, while custom dresses start from R6 000.

Through Pick n Pay Clothing’s Futurewear programme, he joined a group of emerging creatives who have been mentored to create limited-edition commercial ranges sold in 40 stores nationwide, giving them the platform to grow their brands. His range ‘Umoya Wamanzi’ is inspired by Xhosa heritage and the mythical uMamlambo (meaning ‘spirit of the water’). "As a fashion school dropout, I felt there were gaps in my knowledge. The Futurewear programme has been instrumental in filling in those missing pieces, helping me refine my eye for detail and further develop my designs," he says. Futurewear co-founder Gavin Rajah, along with other designers such as Julia Buchanan, support the young designers through the programme,“ Ndlumbini said.

House of Lordes commercial collection with Pick n Pay Clothing blends his streetwear roots with accessible, everyday fashion. “When people see the collection, I hope they feel the heritage we’ve poured into each piece,” Ndlumbini added. Hazel Pillay, the Executive: Pick n Pay Clothing, said the best part of the Futurewear programme is witnessing the designers evolve during the experience.

“Lorde’s story of using clothing to give him confidence and help build his identity is one that many can identify with. Fashion can be seen from many worldviews, and in Lorde’s case, it helped him build a viable career. We are proud to have met him on his journey and provide another layer of business skills and mentorship to ensure he reaches his full potential in the fashion industry.” Lorde’s fashion journey is a testament to how self-expression and perseverance can lay the groundwork for success, no matter the starting point. “We must have faith that we must believe in our dreams and that our dreams are valid and possible,” Ndlumbini further stated.