How branding drives growth in South Africa's business landscape - 22 On Sloane

The legacy of influence and growth through branding has been a cornerstone of business identity, evolving over time to resonate with loyal customers while attracting new audiences. This dynamic process enables businesses to reflect growth and transformation, with entrepreneurs who understand the shifting tides of markets and consumer preferences gaining a competitive edge in scaling and positioning their brands. In South Africa’s vibrant business landscape, branding has emerged as a powerful strategy to revitalise growth, reconnect with customers, and maintain relevance in a competitive marketplace. A prime example is Checkers, valued at $1.358 billion (R25.6bn), which surged to the top brand in South Africa in 2025 due to strong domestic perception, accessibility, convenience through innovations like Checkers60, and consistent competitive pricing.

Similarly platforms, like Zulzi, are reshaping township delivery dynamics, with the online grocery startup raising more than R30 million from a JSE-listed company, positioning itself as a catalyst for growth across township and urban areas, as highlighted in the Township CX report 2023. Through initiatives like Brand South Africa, small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) can leverage branding to articulate the proudly South African value proposition and drive growth. According to a 2022 NielsenIQ report, local and smaller brands enjoy greater trust in South Africa compared to international counterparts, as they are perceived to be more attuned to the country’s unique challenges and cultural shifts, fostering stronger connections with local communities.

Proudly South African brands continue to win customer loyalty by consistently addressing the needs of value-conscious shoppers. Initiatives like the Spaza Shop Support Fund are set to boost the presence of locally produced products in township and rural retail, enabling local retailers to enhance customer experiences with broader product ranges, mobile-based shopping, and doorstep delivery services. For a brand to thrive, it must transcend its products or services, evoking emotions, trust, and a sense of belonging that resonates deeply with customers. Through sustained investment in branding, SMMEs can remain competitive while contributing to community upliftment and national progress. Brands must stay attuned to societal shifts, adapt proactively, and maintain familiarity with their clientele to shift customer perspectives effectively. Looking ahead, branding is no longer merely a business function but a strategic tool for transformation, cultural relevance, and long-term sustainability.