How to take your business to the next level with Yoco

With South Africa’s economy opening up, it provides an opportunity for an increase in sales and with more people shopping online, there has been an increasing need for businesses to go digital. Small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa now have the opportunity to embrace many solutions presented by digital technology, or risk missing out.

Yoco has introduced a suite of affordable and innovative online payment solutions that deliver an effortless and comprehensive way for customers to offer payments and transactions to consumers. Here are a few tips on how to take your business online, and take it to the next level without breaking the bank: No business website? No problem!

It is estimated that roughly only 28% of Small Businesses in South Africa have a Website, which means that more than 50% of small businesses are missing out on opportunities. However, Yoco Link, is an online payment link that can be sent via WhatsApp, SMS, email, on your invoices, or via social media. This means merchants can take card payments without a card machine or a website! Navigating the e-commerce universe Setting up an e-commerce site and adding online payments are not the easiest of tasks and while some business owners are able to find professional support to assist them, Yoco knew that this wouldn’t be the case for most small businesses in South Africa.

The Yoco Payment Gateway is a solution for business owners looking to accept payments on their WooCommerce or Wix e-commerce websites. Entrepreneurs are able to add the plugin to their site and activate Yoco as a payment option within ten minutes. Little or no experience is required. Our e-commerce payment platform lets you accept cards from your website or online store. It’s simple to set up with a few clicks — no special expertise required. Compatible with WordPress, Wix, WooCommerce, and Shopstar. The Yoco Payment Gateway also enables entrepreneurs to merge their online and card-present transactions.

Boost your cash flow Vouchers create a great additional income stream, make for lovely gifts, and give loyal customers the chance to support their favourite businesses in a different way. These innovative online payments are available to all Yoco customers and are activated from within the Yoco Business Portal. There are no upfront costs and once active, the gateway is fully integrated with all of Yoco’s payment solutions.