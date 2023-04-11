How to ‘up your game’ and stand out from the crowd

By Larry Soffer I used to believe that success, both on and off the stage, was all about getting that one lucky break. But then I had a revelation – realising that success is not a one-time wonder but a continuous process of seizing opportunities and making the most of them.

Whether you're a stage performer looking to make it big, an entrepreneur trying to stand out from the crowd or a small business wanting to keep your head above the competition, these five tips will help you take your game to the next level. 1. Know your market Yes, you read that right. Just like in the business world, the principles of supply and demand are very much in play, and to be successful, you need to be giving the audience what they want without stripping away your personal style and expression.

2. Strive for perfection Life, and everything in it, is a work in progress, so it’s essential that we continue honing and excelling in our chosen craft. Whatever your profession, being mediocre is just not an option. To be successful, you need to be one of the best in your field, and that requires commitment and perseverance. Remember, practice makes perfect, so find your niche and own it.

If there are only a few people who do what you do, it immediately makes your brand unique and difficult for others to compete in that space. 3. Find your why Do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life. One of the main causes of a short-lived career is that people start out for the wrong reasons.

Adjust your purpose so that it focuses on what you offer others rather than what you will gain as an individual - you will be more likely to fight harder for success. People can attain a bit of success and then develop a bad attitude. No one wants to have a reputation for being a diva or for being entitled. It is essential that you are always on top of your game. It is important to stay humble and always treat people with respect. Good manners will get you very far in a very competitive industry.

4. Make your brand your business If you want to do business, you must know business. The biggest barrier to growth is thinking you know everything. Be always willing to step out of the box and look at your business and brand from a different perspective, and then make necessary changes. We live in a time where information is just a click away, so there is no excuse not to start learning now. Investing in your future is so important, but you need to be willing to learn and make the time for it.

Reach out to people that are more successful than you, ask them questions and surround yourself with friends who also want to grow their businesses and careers. 5. Don’t be afraid to fake it till you make it The hustle is hard, so be prepared to do whatever it takes to make your dreams a reality. When I was starting out, I was invited to be a guest on a popular TV show in Johannesburg. I was young and broke, with no money for flights or a new suit.

Instead of turning it down, I took the bus to Johannesburg and asked an upcoming fashion designer to sponsor my outfit. I also had no money for accommodation, so when I arrived in Johannesburg, I changed in the bus station bathroom, did the interview, and took the bus back. Everyone must start somewhere, and it usually is not as glamorous as people perceive it to be at first. However, you must do what you can to make yourself seen, heard, and remembered. *Larry Soffer is ‘’Africa’s leading mentalist.’’