Hustle like a mother and other tips to being a successful entrepreneur

Hustle like a mother. These are not the words you often hear. However, motherhood can teach you things that if applied to your business, can see it flourish, says entrepreneur Chantal Lascaris. Although she is not a mother herself, experiences have shown Lascaris the importance of investing in skills in business that are commonly attributed as being ideal for motherhood.

Lascaris began her journey as an entrepreneur when she launched her corporate clothing business. She quickly realised that her ethos of using her ‘mother instincts’ greatly benefited the business and the people with whom she worked. Here she shares four such skills that mothers have that entrepreneurs need to develop:

1. Juggle, juggle, juggle and juggle some more. Being a mother, demands that you wear many caps. The ability to multi-task and juggle tasks and responsibilities is an important skill entrepreneurs and business owners need. Honing in on this skill will allow entrepreneurs to make the most of every opportunity that comes their way. 2. Showing care and really meaning it.

Mothers are able to care and show empathy for the people around them. Entrepreneurs listening to and understanding the needs of employees as well as customers can be fundamental to the success of a business. Showing care can also lead to a positive work culture which benefits any business. 3. A gut feeling. Having a gut instinct that mother’s have can be important when making decisions for your business. Entrepreneurs don’t have a road map to success but having a good gut instinct can be beneficial when evaluating opportunities and potential risks for a business.

4. Don’t sweat the small stuff. Mothers are said to have the ability to hold their composure during a crisis. As an entrepreneurs, crises can arise at any moment but being able to hold composure ensures that as a business owner you can make the right decision for your business. IOL Business