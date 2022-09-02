iKhokha hires 3 industry experts to accelerate SME growth

Local fintech iKhokha has been on a red-hot hiring spree to maintain their upward growth trajectory. To bolster its Growth Division, the company has filled three key roles. Cindy Reynders joins iKhokha as Head of Lifecycle Marketing, Dylan Venter as Head of Strategic Partnerships and Tlali Taoana as Head of Acquisition.

Story continues below Advertisement

Their combined years of experience and expertise give the Durban-based company more fire-power as they continue to scale in the coming months. The journey to iKhokha The former Head of Marketing at iOCO, Cindy Reynders is well versed in implementing marketing technology processes to enhance the customer experience.

Story continues below Advertisement

At iKhokha, Reynders will oversee communications throughout the customer life-cycle to create seamless user journeys and add more valuable interactions across iKhokha’s marketing ecosystem. “I have always been in the tech marketing space and have always loved how we get to change the world in the best possible way,” says Reynders. No stranger to the fintech landscape, Dylan Venter steps into the role of Head of Strategic Partnerships. Joining the iKhokha team from Hippo, where he held a similar role as Head of Partnerships, he believes that identifying and pursuing beneficial collaborations is crucial to the growth of any business venture.

Story continues below Advertisement

For Venter, the opportunity to have a positive impact on everyday South Africans drew him to the role. “We’re here to accelerate entrepreneurship in South Africa by making it easier for anyone to run their business,” says Venter. iKhokha’s new Head of Acquisition, Tlali Taoana, shares the same sentiment. The former Ogilvy Chief of Strategy and Innovation Officer and Thought We Had Something Going co-founder, Taoana will be pushing boundaries and fostering growth in his new role.

Story continues below Advertisement

Taoana had his eye on a career move that would support bold propositions and create equitable, community-driven digital solutions. A move to fintech just made sense. “Fintech disruption reaches beyond finance and technology intersection sectors,” says Taoana. “In SA and the rest of Africa, fintech solutions are ever more socio-economically relevant and key to inclusive transformational acceleration on all levels and all business sectors,” he says.

Given the mandate to rapidly develop iKhokha’s customer experience, retail and acquisition channels, Reynders, Venter and Taoana have already hit the ground running in their respective roles. “We have a unique opportunity to contribute to overall economic growth in SA and the continent, by creating the right access and conditions for entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive,” says Taoana. iKhokha is actively recruiting to develop more tech-enabled solutions that create business opportunities for South Africa’s small businesses.