Inspired by her twin daughters, designer creates hand-made Indian clothing label Jodiya

Celebrating South Africa’s heritage and spotting a gap in the market is what led a creative graphic designer from Gauteng to launch her clothing label. Darshana Makan told Business Report that while looking for comfortable Indian clothes for her twins to wear, she realised that the materials used were not comfortable and that was how her journey into entrepreneurship began.

Makan, who started her company in July 2018, said: “’Jodiya’ means ‘twins’ in Gujerati, which is half my heritage, as I am also South African. Jodiya was inspired by my twin girls, so I could not have thought of a better fit. “It started more as a side hustle while still doing full-time freelancing as a graphic designer, but about two years ago, Jodiya became a lot more demanding, so it is now my full-time side hustle.” Employing two seamstresses, the 43-year-old said: “When I could not find comfortable Indian clothing for my twins, I decided to make them. I got many compliments for their hand-made comfortable pieces, so I decided to give it a try and start my own kids’ brand. I now import my fabrics from India, and we hand-make everything locally.”

She used her creative touch with her background in graphic design of 20-years. “I always knew that I wanted to start my own business one day. In 2011, I started my own design agency, called iheartdesign, freelancing for various agencies. My twin girls were born in 2014, and it was shortly after this that Jodiya was born as well. My creativity as a graphic designer, love for colour and bold designs assisted me to create a brand for Jodiya.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jōdiyā । જેિડયા (@jodiya__inspired_by_ira_isha) One of her biggest challenges was finding the correct fabrics to create her clothing. “I was determined to find materials that were not only comfortable and breathable for kids but also high-quality cotton. Given that many traditional Indian garments are mass-produced and prone to colour fading after the first wash, I wanted to avoid these pitfalls. I naturally gravitate towards bold and creative prints, so finding fabrics that aligned with this vision was crucial. Another significant hurdle was locating skilled seamstresses who could bring my designs to life, with the precision and craftsmanship they required. “The day-to-day responsibilities often overshadow the creative process, leaving many of my innovative ideas on the back burner, unrealised. Additionally, the threat of cheaper imports is a constant risk for a start-up like mine.“

Makan said that as her children grew, so did her vision for her business as it expanded. “In the beginning, it was just aimed at the Indian community of South Africa. But as my business and children grew, I grew with them and started creating everyday, practical pieces, showcasing my brand and product at local markets such as The Linden market and the Artisanal Craft Market. Through this process, I realised that we truly live in a rainbow nation and the interest and appreciation of my products have attracted various cultures. “My goal has always been to make the Jodiya experience a family affair. I create bespoke pieces or matching sets for mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, or even full family ensembles, using unique fabric textures and colours. This is a signature service that sets Jodiya apart, and it’s something I take great pride in.”

Makan said off cuts of fabric was recycled into hair accessories and hand-made necklaces, ensuring waste was minimal. “In the future, I’d like to see the label expand its reach, perhaps internationally, while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. I hope to inspire joy and confidence in my children and create a legacy that reflects, creativity, entrepreneurship and self-worth,” Makan said. Another product close to Makan heart was the creation of Indian dolls dressed in Indian attire.