CAPE TOWN - Africa’s future lies with the youth. Home to over one billion people, 65% of whom are between the ages of 18 and 35 years.
There is no gainsaying that young people should be part of any conversation about the future and wellbeing of Africa.
This fact has not escaped The Young Independents (TYI) – our youth-centric information portal and platform for incisive discussions which push the boundaries to provide innovative and lasting solutions for contemporary challenges.
For 2018 we have extended our antennae throughout the continent and under the theme: “It Takes One Hundred”. We will host a major event to celebrate the contribution and achievement of 100 young African innovators, trailblazers, influencers, healers and disruptors who are passionate about Africa’s growth, sustainable development and potential.
The success of this project is undeniably rooted in a joint mobilisation across all components. To this end, we, the TYI team require you and your families, friends and networks to actively assist us in creating the necessary awareness and support.
Like and share, reTweet, Follow, share the link and encourage the nominations of people you know or know of that fits the criteria.
NOMINATE NOW | Access application form to nominate someone or yourself | CLICK HERE
Who is eligible?
Any inspiring young leader aged 18 – 35.
All SADC residents – Angola, Botswana, Congo (DR), Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
Watch this space, but more importantly GET INVOLVED | Follow Us for Updates & NEWS
-BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE