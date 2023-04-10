Keep your business protected against robberies with these tips

Bennie Coetzee, Branch Manager for Fidelity ADT, said: “We are seeing an increase in business robberies, particularly at retail outlets like fast food outlets and garage shops, which are easily accessible.

South Africa has seen a marked increase in attacks on businesses. This worrying trend affects those who are merely trying to make a living the most.

“Business owners need to be vigilant, make sure their CCTV is working, and remain vigilant for any suspicious activity. We recommend at least two staff members must always carry hidden panic buttons. Visitors to these outlets must also be especially vigilant. Generally, the suspects are after the till money and not out to rob the customers, but it is still a high alert situation”

He provides the following tips and precautions for business owners:

Controlled entrances are important in preventing over-crowding in your premises, make sure you have measures in place to restrict movement at entrances and exits to your business for both staff and customers.

Be alert during opening and closing times. Always work in pairs to prevent being surprised or being overpowered by criminals. Train your staff to ask for identification before allowing anyone entry to your business premises.

Make sure all outside entrances and inside security doors have deadbolt locks. If you use padlocks, they should be made of steel and kept locked at all times. Remember to remove serial numbers from your locks, to prevent unauthorised keys from being duplicated.

Windows should have secure locks and burglar-resistant glass. Consider installing metal grates on all your windows except display windows.

Light the inside and outside of your business, especially around doors, windows, skylights, or other entry points. Consider installing covers over exterior lights and power sources to avoid tampering.

Always use the services of a reputable company when selecting security guards. Always rotate security guards and insist that they are vetted on a regular basis.

Keep your cash register in plain view from the outside of your business, so it can be monitored by police during the day or at night. Leave it open and empty after closing.

Be sure your safe is fireproof and securely anchored. Remember to change your security password when an employee who has had access to it leaves your employ.

Always invest in an alarm, CCTV, and an electronic article surveillance system that meets your level of security needs. Learn how to use your system properly and check the system daily. It is advisable to run a test when closing.

Most importantly is the updating of your key holders before closing your business for any holiday season. Make sure that all the relevant information is updated should you or the person in charge need to be contacted.

“We recommend that business owners in these high-risk areas consult their security providers to do a full risk assessment to ensure the premises and staff are fully protected against this type of crime,” concludes Coetzee.