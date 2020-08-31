KFC to offer financial support to young SA entrepreneurs worth R500 000

DURBAN - KFC has launched a campaign that will assist young South African Hack-A-Preneurs who have kept their eye on the prize during this pandemic by turning their hustle into real opportunity. The brand is giving away an amazing prize valued at R500 000 to three lucky entrepreneurs who have turned lifehacks into real business opportunities. KFC is identifying up-and-coming innovators, hustlers and hard workers on social media with the goal to reward three Hack-A-Preneurs with a cash injection towards their business. “We recognise that access to markets and funds are the top two most challenging obstacles that young entrepreneurs face. Considering the current pandemic, which is severely impacting the ability to do business as usual, both challenges have become even greater. So, at this critical time, the difference this cash injection will make to the winners, especially considering this time, is substantial,” said Qhawekazi Mdikane, Marketing Manager at KFC. She added, “Through this prize we are making sure that we not only give them the cash injection needed but are also empowering them with a business coach for three months, to ensure they have the perfect combination for success.”

According to Madikane, innovation is the lifeline for these individuals, it is the fuel that keeps them going and so rewarding them for this commitment to their success and for proactively seeking opportunities is a crucial pillar of this outreach.

The first prize will be R50 000, the runner up will get R30 000 and the second runner up will receive R20 000.

The prize also includes mainstream media publicity and business profiling opportunities.

“No idea is too small or too big – it is about believing in yourself and being able to rise above the challenges and so we encourage young entrepreneurs, across all sectors and industries, to enter by submitting their business pitch for consideration,” concluded Mdikane.

How to enter:

1. Hackapreneurs online submission of business proposal

2. Panel of judges select top 10 hackapreneurs.

3. Top 10 Hackapreneurs do an elevator pitch of their business via video on social media. The public to vote for their the top 3 hackapreneurs.

4. The top 3 Hackapreneurs chosen to do another video pitch to the panel of judges.

