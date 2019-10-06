INTERNATIONAL - University students are increasingly looking at entrepreneurship opportunities while studying as the grim South African economy and high unemployment rate may not lead to a job after completing their degrees.
University of KwaZulu-Natal InQubate director Suvina Singh in an interview said they have had many of students coming into their offices asking how they could help them with their business ideas.
“There are also students in varsity that are actually running small businesses. Since we have started engaging in entrepreneurship, we have come across more and more of these students. This contributed to the understanding that they are interested in entrepreneurship,” said Singh.