Saryx Engineering Group that specialises in a variety of things including control and automation, ICT, rail solutions, HSEC (Health, Safety, Environment and Community Document Solution), training (SETA accredited) and BBBEE Consulting Services and Consulting Engineers.





Their product HSEC online was the reason that their company got nominated for the award.





So what is HSEC online?





HSEC online allows companies to store and track compliance information as well as allow companies to share their documentation with unlimited clients.





According to Ingrid Osborne, one of the founders of Saryx, the idea for Saryx began in 2009.

Osborne said that they were caught with an expired letter of 'good standing' from the workman's compensation commissioner, which resulted in all their teams' beings locked of the various sites for the day.

In the end, they lost income and fell behind their projects while trying to apply for a new letter.

They knew that that could not happen again so they created an automated online system.

Some of the challenges that they faced along the way include access to talent as well as the hiring of developers and sales and marketing teams.

HSEC Online is completely funded internally however they are not adverse to investors or any other means of getting sustainable funding.

When asked about how she feels about the nomination from FNB Osborne said: "Quite unbelievable at first; the calibre of companies in South Africa that qualify for this sort of award should make us all proud as South Africans".

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

