DURBAN - The Robin Hood Foundation are hosting a free, world-class entrepreneurial conference in Hillcrest on the 23rd and 24th July 2019. The Entrepreneurs 4 Africa Conference aims to equip and inspire more than 1000 aspirant and existing entrepreneurs with knowledge, skills and advice in this free, jam-packed, two day event.

"As the founder of The Robin Hood Foundation, a charity that focuses on addressing social ills, one of my biggest concerns is the lack of employment opportunities and the hopelessness that prevails amongst unemployed youth, especially in the disadvantaged communities," said Cindy Norcott.

Through upcoming Entrepreneurs for Africa conference, the foundation aims to give unemployed youth, aspirant entrepreneurs and existing entrepreneurs exposure to people who have started businesses with nothing and who, through their own efforts, have created something bigger than themselves.

"We want to show people that even though there are not enough formal jobs in the economy, each person has something that the world needs. The theme running through this conference is that with the right opportunities, options and optimism, each person can create the future of their dreams. Our speakers are all successful entrepreneurs who are generously sharing their best tips and lessons learned along their entrepreneurial journeys. We guarantee that anyone attending this conference will find it life-changing," said Norcott.

Delegates can look forward to learning from the following speakers:

1. Vusi Thembekwayo (the youngest JSE director in South Africa & a Dragon on Dragon’s Den Africa)

2. Dr Gcina Mhlophe (Storyteller and Motivational Speaker)

3. Max Moyo (Author & Keynote Speaker)

4. Akhona Mahlati (Chief Executive of BusinessFit)

5. Grant Gavin Award Winning Entrepreneur & International Speaker)

6. Karabo Che Mokoape (Social Entrepreneur, Writer and Speaker)

7. Jane Linley-Thomas (Radio Presenter, MC & Speaker)

8. Matthew Willman (Commissioned photographer for Nelson Mandela)

"We want the delegates to leave the conference having been exposed to many business opportunities, to have explored options that are open to them, and to understand that they have the power to create their own future and to feel optimistic going forward," concluded Norcott.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE