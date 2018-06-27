



The MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Sihle Zikalala said, "We are working hard to ensure that this industry is not just growing but it is inclusive and transformed to accommodate entrepreneurs from communities that were historically excluded".





At the launch of the Qabuleka Guesthouse this past Saturday In Nongoma, Zikalala said that tourism was one of KZN's strategic sectors and made up more than 8% of the province's Gross Domestic Product.





According to the MEC, the 8% in terms of monetary value is estimated at R24 billion annually, their long-term objective to grow this to between R65 billion and R98 billion over the next few years.





Zikalala also said that the Qabuleka Guesthouse will add to the increasing demand for business people and tourist attraction in the Nongoma area, which according to the MEC is undergoing steady growth.





Hotel accommodation in Nongoma





Mlungisi and Cynthia Nzuza are hotel owners in the Nongoma area. The Nzuza's currently have 3 hotel properties in Nongoma. The couple said that they noticed a gap in the hotel market in Nongoma and decided to build their hotels in the area.





According to Tourism KZN, Nongoma will be home to a new lodge development. The development which is called Thokazi Royal Lodge is apparently worth R85 million. It will have a four-star, 25 room lodge with a conference venue for 50 delegates.

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - The Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal is making plans to ensure that the tourism industry grows to benefit entrepreneurs from communities that were excluded before.