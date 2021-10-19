Last few days to apply to Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator

Over the next three years, up to 60 Cape Town-based creative businesses and 200 learners will benefit from the Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator. Local design companies in need of machinist capacity are urged to submit applications for support until October 21 .

The Cape Skills and Employment Accelerator is focused on creating employment opportunities in small, medium and macro enterprises for youth and women. The project is made possible thanks to the National Skills Fund in collaboration with the City of Cape Town and is implemented by the Craft and Design Institute (CDI).

The learners would receive an NQF2 Certificate in Clothing Production, which includes workplace as well as classroom training as part of a 12-month learnership. Business owners are supported through the accelerator to develop their human resource capacity – their systems and abilities to create new jobs, recruit new staff, induct and performance-manage them.

Businesses successfully incorporated into the accelerator would need to provide a workplace learning opportunity for a trainee machinist for 12 months and be willing to provide them with on-the-job training specific to the business.