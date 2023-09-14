Launch of healthtech incubator programme FuturizeU aims to nurture early-stage university start-ups

The programme, a collaboration with AstraZeneca, through the A.Catalyst Network, and co-funded by Bristol Myers Squibb, will run from September 12 to November 17.

This week, Futurize and AstraZeneca announced the launch of Futurize’s healthtech incubator programme, FuturizeU.

FuturizeU is dedicated to nurturing early-stage university start-ups in Africa’s health care sector. Its core mission is to equip the coming generation of health care entrepreneurs with the essential tools to navigate start-up complexities.

The programme aims to cultivate groundbreaking solutions that address critical health care equity and early non-communicable disease (NCD) diagnosis challenges across the African continent, harnessing the region’s abundant untapped potential.

It welcomes teams from partner universities across sub-Saharan Africa, focusing on university students, alumni, and groups from the previous two Fuel Africa cohorts, all with transformative health care start-up concepts.