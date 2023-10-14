Local businessman invited to Gates and Melinda Foundation Goalkeepers 2023

Emmanuel Bonoko, the visionary founder of Brandscapers Africa, recently returned from a transformative experience at theGoalkeepers 2023 event, hosted by The Gates and Melinda Foundation in the heart of New York City. The event served as an inspiring crucible of ideas, focused on the critical aspects of leadership, collaboration, and harnessing entrepreneurship for urgent and meaningful change.

At its annual Goalkeepers events, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this year’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners, recognising contributions of six remarkable leaders working in their communities and around the world to advance progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The awards ceremony took place during UN General Assembly week on the evening of September 19. Amidst a backdrop of global challenges and the call for action on pressing issues, Bonoko said he emerged from Goalkeepers 2023 with newfound insights and a resolute commitment to driving positive change in the world.

At the heart of Bonoko's experience, he said, was an understanding of leadership in today's complex world. He engaged with world-renowned thought leaders and changemakers, importance of visionary and empathetic leadership became clear to him. “The event served as a reminder that leadership is not just about making decisions but also about inspiring and empowering others to create a brighter future. Collaboration was another key theme that resonated deeply with myself. The event provided an unparalleled platform for networking and forming meaningful partnerships. The power of collaboration, transcending borders and boundaries, was emphasised as a potent force for addressing global challenges,” Bonoko said.

Bonoko further said that he returned with a commitment to fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders to effect positive change. He said that the most poignant lesson from Goalkeepers 2023 was the urgency for change. The pressing global issues discussed at the event, from climate change to social inequalities, reinforced the need for swift action. “I firmly believe that entrepreneurship can be a powerful tool for addressing these challenges head-on. The event has spurred myself on to double efforts in harnessing innovation and entrepreneurship to drive change and make a lasting impact,” he said.