Local entrepreneur takes Mopani worms to an international level

AN UNUSUAL offering is now gracing e-commerce as South African entrepreneur Wendy Vesela-Ntimbani has founded Matomani, which sells Mopani worm products online. Matomani said in a statement this week that it provided consumers with a sustainable, low-impact, organic, healthy and protein-rich addition to their diets.

Story continues below Advertisment

The local entrepreneur aims to take Mopani worms into kitchens across the world. Vesela-Ntimbani said, “Entomophagy, the practice of eating insects, is more relevant than ever, as we face food insecurity and the rising costs of animal protein. “As we become more aware of the impact of greenhouse gasses on global warming, insects, like Mopani worms are an attractive and sustainable long-term alternative.”

Story continues below Advertisment

The Matomani range was available via Takealot.com and the Matomani online store (https://www.matomani.com/) and included premium, hand-picked Mopani worms, Mopani flour and Mopani biscuits. Vesela-Ntimbani said was she raised in a small Limpopo village, Mopani worms were an integral part of her childhood. “My hope is to establish a strong relationship between the Mopani worms and the cultivating communities with the environmental and health-conscious society around the world,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisment