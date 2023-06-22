Local fashion entrepreneur is taking the world by storm

A fully black-owned, proudly South African company is taking the fashion world by storm. Hailing from humble beginnings, Hardley Matlwa-Seleka is the young entrepreneur who built a thriving fashion empire while creating job opportunities for individuals from all walks of life.

From a small town-based business to a widely recognised brand, Seleka says his story is a testament to determination, hard work, and the power of dreams. Recognising the importance of empowering individuals and fostering economic growth, he has established a network of suppliers, manufacturers and retail outlets that span the globe. By collaborating with skilled local workers, and professionals in the fashion industry, he has not only transformed lives but also revitalised communities.

By actively seeking out and nurturing talent from underprivileged communities, Matlwa-Seleka says that success is not limited to the privileged few, but can be achieved by anyone with passion and perseverance. The secret to great style is to feel good in what you wear. With Atlantic "Apara O Tlale", Matlwa-Seleka is helping people achieve that goal on a daily basis. The exciting brand is set to take the South African fashion scene by storm.

The fashion icon founded the company in 2019. Atlantic “Apara O Tlale” is a 100% black-owned brand and a start-up retail establishment that sells fashionable clothing for men and women between the ages of 18 and 50 years. With a touch of local flair, the brand offers styling, as well as quality and value to consumers nationwide, with a broad offering including men’s and women’s golfers, crew-necks, sweaters, sweater dresses, hoodies, and hoodie dresses.

“While our initial goal is to open one store, expansion plans include having retail stores across the country and/or building a well-recognised brand name. It is based in Pretoria, Gauteng, and also offers online purchases,” said Matlwa-Seleka. “Our range of golf shirts for women are super stylish and oh-so comfortable. Whether you’re dressing for a casual braai with friends, or getting active for a game of tennis, they’re perfect for the occasion,” he told Business Report. Matlwa-Seleka says as the founder of the brand, he prides himself on providing premium quality clothing to men and women.