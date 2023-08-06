Marketing hacks for cash-strapped SMEs

With budgets cut to the bone, marketing executives in smaller businesses need to take a more creative approach to get their message out to existing and potential customers. Euphoria Telecom national marketing manager Lauren Pybus says: “Marketers are facing pressure to improve sales in a tough economy, with smaller budgets and fewer human resources as businesses reduce overheads by curbing hiring. One way to do it is using the technology that you already have in your business.”

She outlines places you can get marketing messages across through the channels you own and control. Website banners Smaller businesses, particularly in the B2B sector, often don’t give their websites as much love and attention as they could.

“Keep your site up to date on your offerings, pricing, and promotions to help stimulate interest, particularly from existing customers who may not be aware of newer services you offer,” she says. Google My Business Google offers free Business Profiles that business owners can use to manage the way their businesses show up on Search and Maps. The profiles include trading hours, services, images, specials and contact details, which make it easier for customers to find you and use your services.

Social media and free listings Ensure your basic social media channels are set up – Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and WhatsApp Business (as relevant). Use them to tell the world what you are up to. For example, share press coverage, company news, blogs as well as product and services info. Free listings like that offered by https://www.digitech.gov.za/, which promotes South African businesses globally, are invaluable and require little effort to set up, she adds. Digital receptionists