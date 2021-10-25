Masello Mokhoro makes it to top 26 entrepreneur list to win a Anzisha Prize fellowship

MASELLO Mokhoro, the founder of Starlicious Enterprises, is the only South African to have made it to the top 26 entrepreneurs selected for 2021 in the Anzisha Prize, out of hundreds of African entries, who had to pass multiple stages of vetting and evaluation. Formally established in 2019, Starlicious Enterprises is an agribusiness whose primary operation is the rearing of broilers and pigs for sale to local individual buyers. Purchased as day-old chicks, the broilers go on sale at six weeks old.

Hailing from the Free State, 22-year-old Mokhoro holds an advanced diploma in agricultural management and has served as a peer mentor and an active member of student organisations. The entrepreneurs, who are between 18 and 22 years in age, will each receive more than $5 000 (about R72 764) in funding and more than $15 000 worth of venture building support services over three years, which are aligned with the three-year fellowship’s new structure of enabling young people to receive the financial and mentoring support they need to succeed. “We’ve seen clearly that a transition from secondary or tertiary education directly into sustainable entrepreneurship requires both financial and learning support,” said Josh Adler, the executive director of the Anzisha Prize.