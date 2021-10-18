Mastercard launches free educational platform to help SME owners learn and thrive in business

It said from urban kiosks and rural farmers to fashion stores, service providers and entrepreneurs in countless other sectors, the small business segment in South Africa had faced unprecedented changes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, further fuelled by the rapid acceleration of digital transformation and e-commerce.

MASTERCARD Academy has launched “The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey” – a first-of-its kind digital education platform that brings together a range of world-class academic and business resources to help small businesses learn and thrive.

The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey platform has direct links to recorded videos that will bring participants face-to-face with professors from Harvard, INSEAD business school, Wharton and the Christiansen Institute of Innovation, alongside an expert Mastercard faculty.

“The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey” is a mobile and tablet-friendly, self-paced curriculum that includes online lessons* across 21 modules with a total of 28 videos of approximately 20-30 minutes each. Following a five-pathway approach, the resources are open to all aspiring and established entrepreneurs with no limits on number of viewers and free to watch.

Michael Froman, the vice-chairperson and president, strategic growth for Mastercard, said: “Small businesses are the backbone of local communities and an engine for the global economy. Because of this, it’s never been more important to ensure that entrepreneurs and small business owners have access to educational resources, insights, tools and solutions to recover from the impacts of the pandemic and truly thrive.”