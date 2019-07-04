Avthar Aniruth is a self-taught 21-year-old entrepreneur from Durban who is the founder of Audience Networks. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Avthar Aniruth is a self-taught 21-year-old entrepreneur from Durban who is the founder of Audience Networks. The young entrepreneur founded his company Epic Motion Pictures and Audience Networks three years ago.

"I have always wanted to be an entrepreneur. My obsession with making videos, prompted me to learn the required skills online from the age of 11. Video is the future and I learnt everything I know online. During my visit to the NAB show in Las Vegas, I saw the opportunity in green screen technology and knew that this was the future of video production. My newly built, state of the art green screen studio in Umhlanga has enabled me to produce shows for DSTV, SABC 1, 2 and 3," said Aniruth.

Avthar has also created a new, innovative tool called the “Business Blueprint” which is a detailed, simplified guide on everything you need to start a business.

He said, "Firstly, I have ensured that the “Business Blueprint” is affordable and available online to everybody. The "Business Blueprint" give them the tools they need to manage their businesses successfully".

According to Aniruth, entrepreneurship is in his blood because he grew up in a house with entrepreneurs.. As a child he was very quiet and shy. During his high school years while most of my friends dreamt of becoming doctors, he dreamt of changing the world.

"For as long as I can remember, I have always wanted to start my own business. Although money and success is important, I believe in purpose lead enterprises. So, I really do want to change the world by solving real world problems like access to education, unemployment and environmental issues," said Aniruth.

He counts his parents as his greatest inspiration and said that he couldn't have started his business without the support of my parents. Aniruth has also been inspired by the thousands of entrepreneurs that have appeared on Ted Talks. The entrepreneur also follows disruptors like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Jack Ma. He said, "I really admire people that are humble and grateful for their successes".

Aniruth's goal for the future is to help solve unemployment in the country. He said, "My biggest goal is to help solve unemployment, not just in South Africa, but globally. I truly believe that entrepreneurship is the solution to many of Africa’s unemployment issues".

The entrepreneur was recently featured on the Forbes Top 30 under 30 list in the business category. He said that the recognition by Forbes in making the Top 30 under 30 list at 21 years old is definitely one of my proudest moments.

"But I think I was most proud when I landed my first client paying client, where I shot videos and did animation for online learning," concluded Aniruth.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE