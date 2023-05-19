Meet the Chef In Black, who caters for corporate events with unique business model

Strong business acumen and a passion for food were two of the main ingredients that spurred Karabo Mojapelo on that has seen her business, the All Black Group thrive. Mojapelo, affectionately known as the “Chef In Black”, is a visionary “foodpreneur”, who captivated taste buds with her innovative approach to the culinary world.

Her company, The All Black Group caters for private gatherings such as weddings, parties and corporate events. Mojapelo told Business Report what drove her into the food business in the first place. She said, “From a very young age, I considered myself a nosy kid when it came to food. Mostly when there would be family gatherings or even just a dinner at home, I would be in the kitchen helping to chop onions or in any other ways, I could assist.

“At that time I really didn’t know that what I was doing would eventually lead me to love food and cooking. When I went to culinary school to further my studies it just nailed it for me… Love for the craft of food had already engulfed me by then.” The Chef in Black then attended the International Hotel School in Johannesburg. “I graduated from the International Hotel School with a diploma in culinary arts, with a Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality recognition and a higher certificate in hospitality management.

“… And I can say that this is where I learnt to develop my own unique style and flair when it comes to how I prepare my food. I have also gained my skills throughout my experiences from working as a chef at the Hilton hotel and continued at the Radisson Blue and the Falawns boutique hotel in Sandton,” she said. One of the dishes cooked by Karabo Mojapelo. Image: Supplied. Based in Pretoria at the age of 23 years old, after growing up in the small town of Bronkhorstspruit, she shared with Business Report what she felt set her apart from the others in the industry. “As a young foodpreneur, what sets me apart from other chefs in the industry is my fresh perspective and innovative approach to culinary creations. I believe in pushing the boundaries of traditional flavours and techniques, infusing my dishes with unique and unexpected elements,” Mojapelo said.

“I constantly seek inspiration from diverse cuisines and culinary trends, allowing me to offer a distinctive and exciting dining experience to my customers. I also prioritise sustainability and conscious-sourcing, ensuring that my ingredients are locally and ethically produced whenever possible. “By staying attuned to evolving consumer preferences and incorporating modern culinary techniques, I strive to create memorable and cutting-edge dishes that truly stand out in the competitive culinary landscape,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕂𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕓𝕠 𝕄𝕠𝕛𝕒𝕡𝕖𝕝𝕠 (@_chefinblack_) On her hopes and dreams for her business, she said, “The future is very bright. One of my key wishes that I am working so hard towards is the ability to create jobs. I want to be able to create employment opportunities for young people, especially from disadvantaged backgrounds. I am also looking forward to collaborating and adding value to some food brands that have both a national and international footprint.”