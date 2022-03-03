More than R1 million up for grabs in Engen’s Pitch & Polish competition for ambitious entrepreneurs

The entrants will give online business pitches in four different rounds and the winner will walk away with R650 000 in cash and a R350 000 Raizcorp incubation bursary.

The entrepreneur who takes second place will also be rewarded with R100 000 while the third-placed entrant will get R50 000.

The competition will be fully online with weekly episodes released over four months – from July to October of 2022.

Engen’s Pitch & Polish online competition was first launched in 2021, with Engen seeing over 2.5 million viewers tuning in to watch the entrepreneurs battling it out with their pitches.