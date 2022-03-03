More than R1 million up for grabs in Engen’s Pitch & Polish competition for ambitious entrepreneurs
ENGEN’S Pitch & Polish competition where 16 budding entrepreneurs compete for R1 million is back.
The entrants will give online business pitches in four different rounds and the winner will walk away with R650 000 in cash and a R350 000 Raizcorp incubation bursary.
The entrepreneur who takes second place will also be rewarded with R100 000 while the third-placed entrant will get R50 000.
The competition will be fully online with weekly episodes released over four months – from July to October of 2022.
Engen’s Pitch & Polish online competition was first launched in 2021, with Engen seeing over 2.5 million viewers tuning in to watch the entrepreneurs battling it out with their pitches.
In the 2021 edition, Cape Town-based business partners Pieter du Plessis and Viljoen de Kock, owners of GUDGU won the grand prize.
“We are so grateful for the R650 000 and the R350 000 incubation opportunity. We are hungry for knowledge and guidance on how to make GUDGU a very successful, fail-proof business, starting with finances,” said Du Plessis.
During the programme, entrepreneurs will be supported as they hone and improve their pitches.
According to the organisers of the competition, even if an entrepreneur does not win one of the prizes they will still walk away with valuable knowledge and business support.
Those who wish to enter the competition should have a registered and operating business. Entries open on March 7 and close on April 11.
Entrepreneurs can enter here: http://www.pitchandpolish.com/
BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE