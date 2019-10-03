CAPE TOWN – A Mpumalanga-based woman-owned construction business was awarded product certification by the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS), after several years of developing suitable products and regular product testing.
Mbusi Women Plant Hire and Construction was awarded their certificate for bricks, at their head office, in Nelspruit on Wednesday.
Since 2014, when the company added brick making to their portfolio of products and services they developed their own recipe for bricks and faced several challenges in meeting the specifications of South African National Standards (SANS) relating to bricks.
Their SABS certificate is a testament that their products have been tested and certified to comply against SANS 1215, concrete masonry units and SANS 1058, concrete paving blocks.
“Having our products tested and certified by SABS will now open many doors for us, especially in being awarded tenders. The journey has been long and strenuous as we started brick making from scratch and had to invest in the plant, the machines and in testing various mixes for stock bricks and pavers to ensure that they met the standards,” said Ethel Shongwe, founder and managing director of Mbusi Women Plant Hire and Construction.