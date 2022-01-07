MultiChoice short-lists 6 South African SMMEs to pitch to global start-up investment community as part of its World Expo participation

The MultiChoice Group has announced the six shortlisted start-ups and scaling businesses that will be going through to the final leg of the MultiChoice Accelerator Programme. In collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic), Galelo Africa and Companies Creating Change (C3) ­­– the programme forms part of the MultiChoice Innovation Fund (MIF) and aims to support the growth and development of SMMEs in South Africa.

Group Executive of Corporate Affairs at MultiChoice, Collen Dlamini, said MultiChoice is excited to be able to create such a platform for up-and-coming South African entrepreneurs to raise more funding for their businesses as a result creating more opportunities for others. “With unemployment rates so high in our country, this is important for MultiChoice as we understand that the SMME sector is critical to creating opportunities in South Africa,” said Dlamini. The programme connects start-ups with global investors to unlock business opportunities. These investors will participate on the panel comprised of representation from some of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) leading investor and venture capital firms, including Middle East Venture Partners and WAMDA Capital.